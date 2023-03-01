Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Declines By 68.0%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Down 2.6 %

CLPXY stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.24. 18,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,960. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$24.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.49.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

