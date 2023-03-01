Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Drops By 90.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CZMWY stock traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $133.28. 456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $171.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZMWY. Berenberg Bank lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($165.96) to €167.00 ($177.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

