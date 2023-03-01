Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Increases By 2,150.0%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPIVF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Captiva Verde Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

About Captiva Verde Wellness

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.