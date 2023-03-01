Short Interest in Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Increases By 2,150.0%

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPIVF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Captiva Verde Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Captiva Verde Wellness
