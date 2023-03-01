Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Increases By 605.8%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,534,900 shares, a growth of 605.8% from the January 31st total of 1,492,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,613,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of CBWTF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. 91,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

About Auxly Cannabis Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.