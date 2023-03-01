Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Increases By 605.8%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,534,900 shares, a growth of 605.8% from the January 31st total of 1,492,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,613,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
Shares of CBWTF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. 91,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
