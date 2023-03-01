Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
