Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $5,822,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 159,888 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 137,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

