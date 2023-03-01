Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock remained flat at $0.37 on Tuesday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

