Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $62,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Shell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $218.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

