Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.68

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.