Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. 98,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.