Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

