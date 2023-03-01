Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Select Sands Stock Performance
SLSDF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.15.
Select Sands Company Profile
