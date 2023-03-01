Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Select Sands Stock Performance

SLSDF stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.