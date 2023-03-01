Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after buying an additional 776,161 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 415,962 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,121,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,180,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,004,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

