Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,136,000 after purchasing an additional 280,201 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of ADM opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

