Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after purchasing an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

American Water Works stock opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.25. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

