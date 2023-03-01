Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of DVA opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

