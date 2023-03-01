Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.68%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

