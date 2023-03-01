SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.10. 101,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,697. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

