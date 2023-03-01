Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%.

Hibbett Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Hibbett stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.