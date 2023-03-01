Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($79.79) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

ETR:G24 opened at €51.92 ($55.23) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €50.62 and a 200-day moving average of €52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of €62.42 ($66.40).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

