SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $178,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

