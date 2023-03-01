Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SISXF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Savaria Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Savaria has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.
About Savaria
Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.
