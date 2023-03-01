Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Sasol Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sasol has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,913,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

