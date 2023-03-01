Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
Sasol Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sasol has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $28.36.
Sasol Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.