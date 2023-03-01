Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Saratoga Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 75.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

SAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 31,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $326.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAR. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.