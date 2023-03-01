Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sanlam Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,589. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.31.
Sanlam Company Profile
