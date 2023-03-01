Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

SRAFF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,594. Sandfire Resources America has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

