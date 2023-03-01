SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0797

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $17,370.32 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002322 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00220861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,522.43 or 0.99908028 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.07965851 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,092.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

