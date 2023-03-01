SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Down 1.7% This Week

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $139.39 million and approximately $462,843.42 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,900,826,629 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

