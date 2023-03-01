Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sabre Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SABRP stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sabre

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Sabre by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,815 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

