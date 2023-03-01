Royal Bank of Canada Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $25.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APG. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

APi Group stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of APi Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of APi Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

