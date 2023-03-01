Royal Bank of Canada Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $25.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APG. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
APi Group Stock Performance
APi Group stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of APi Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of APi Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
