Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.30 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ROR traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 324 ($3.91). The company had a trading volume of 3,629,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14). The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.82.

ROR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.22).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

