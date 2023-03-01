Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.72.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. 3,471,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,255. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

