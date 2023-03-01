Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

