Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.20. 336,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $197,666,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 110.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,009,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 27.5% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,218,000 after buying an additional 96,146 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Rogers by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 92,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 71,947 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

