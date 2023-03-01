Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.40 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Rogers stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.20. 336,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51.
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
