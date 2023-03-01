RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Up 365.8% in February

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 365.8% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of RMGC stock remained flat at $10.01 on Tuesday. 1,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

