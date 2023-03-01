RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.
RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of RLJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 461,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,224. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.79.
RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 320.00%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
