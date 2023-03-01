RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 55.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 648,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

