RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 763,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,452. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.
RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
