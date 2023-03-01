Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $17.65. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 19,398,985 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

