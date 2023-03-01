Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of RIVN opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

