Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 8,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,593. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
About Rise Gold
