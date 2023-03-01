Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 8,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,593. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.