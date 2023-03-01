RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $41,995.98 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.03. The company had a trading volume of 398,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.96. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $412.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

