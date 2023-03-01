Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

