Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 610,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 483,696 shares.The stock last traded at $22.06 and had previously closed at $22.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RFP. Scotiabank cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

