Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for GoodRx in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDRX. Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

GoodRx Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

