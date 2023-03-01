RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.