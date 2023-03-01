Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 14%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 919,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 234,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Up 14.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$112.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

