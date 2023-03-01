Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

