Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
