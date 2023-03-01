Redcentric (LON:RCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 34725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.68).
Redcentric Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,798.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.77.
Redcentric Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.
Redcentric Company Profile
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.
