Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

