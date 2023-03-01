Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Angi (ANGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI):

2/15/2023 – Angi had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Angi was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

2/13/2023 – Angi had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2.60 to $3.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Angi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Angi Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. 133,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Get Angi Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Angi by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.